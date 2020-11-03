UrduPoint.com
Biden Ends Election Eve Rally Urging Voters To 'take Back' Democracy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Pittsburgh, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden concluded his last major rally Monday on the eve of the US election by calling on voters to "take back" American democracy from President Donald Trump.

"It's time to stand up and take back our democracy.

We can do this," the 77-year-old former vice president said as he wrapped up a boisterous drive-in rally in Pittsburgh in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

"I have a feeling we're coming together for a big win tomorrow," he said to cheers and honks, adding that if elected president he would act to "get Covid under control on day one."

