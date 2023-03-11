UrduPoint.com

Biden, EU Chief Meet On Trade Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Biden, EU chief meet on trade tensions

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden and top EU official Ursula von der Leyen meet Friday to try to defuse a transatlantic trade dispute over subsidies for the green economy, as well as bolster cooperation on confronting Russia.

The European Union Commission president has worked closely with Biden in forging an unprecedented response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine over the last year.

Ukraine will be "a major topic of discussion," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "You will hear both of them reaffirm their commitment to continuing to support Ukraine, both from a financial assistance perspective, as well as a security assistance perspective." However, tensions are swirling in Europe over the Biden administration's landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a government spending spree championing US manufacturing in climate-friendly technologies.

Amid EU alarm that the subsidies' "made in America" requirement will hurt European-based energy and auto sectors, the EU is working on its own sets of incentives, such as the Green Deal Industrial Plan, to promote the emerging sector.

A senior US official told reporters that Biden and von der Leyen want to make sure that the two programs complement each other.

The leaders will express "an articulation of a shared approach and a shared set of goals," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"That isn't going to happen if our incentives and their incentives are misaligned and compete with one another in a zero sum way."Proof that Brussels and Washington can work together should come in the form of an announcement at the talks Friday of negotiations on the specific area of critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries.

"Coming out of the meeting, we hope to be able to launch negotiations on a trade agreement on critical minerals and a dialogue on subsequent transparency," Kirby said.

