(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden and the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy expressed backing for Ukraine's "territorial integrity," the White House said after a Biden video summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Biden briefed leaders on his call with President Putin, in which he discussed the serious consequences of Russian military action in Ukraine and the need to de-escalate and return to diplomacy," the White House said in a statement.

"The leaders underscored their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for Russia to reduce tensions and engage in diplomacy."