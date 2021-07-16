UrduPoint.com
Biden Expresses Condolences To Merkel Over German Floods

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Biden expresses condolences to Merkel over German floods

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden offered condolences Thursday to visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel after major floods killed at least 59 people in her country.

"Chancellor Merkel, I want to express to you and to the people of Germany my sincere condolences and the condolences of the American people for the devastating loss of life and destruction due to the flooding over the past 24 hours in Germany and neighboring countries," Biden said as he opened a joint news conference.

"It's a tragedy," he said.

