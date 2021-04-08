Biden expresses 'strong support' in call with Jordan king

Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden expressed "strong support" for Jordan's King Abdullah as they spoke by phone Wednesday after an alleged plot involving the monarch's half-brother, the White House said.

In a statement, the White House said that Biden had used the call "to express strong US support for Jordan and underscore the importance of King Abdullah II's leadership to the United States and the region.

"Together they discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the United States, Jordan's important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues," the statement added.