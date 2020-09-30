Biden faces down raging Trump in chaotic debate

Cleveland, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Democrat Joe Biden told a raging President Donald Trump to "shut up" in a chaotic opening debate that turned almost immediately into a shouting match 35 days ahead of the most tense US election in recent memory.

The debate in Cleveland, Ohio, was as bad-tempered as had been feared, with Trump leading the way in yelling over his challenger and the Fox news moderator Chris Wallace alike.

There was no handshake as the two men took the stage and while this was due to Covid-19 restrictions, the absence of the traditional greeting symbolized divisions through the country in the final countdown to November 3.

Trump went as hard on 77-year-old Biden as he'd threatened, saying the "radical left" had the centrist Democrat "wrapped around their little finger." And he got personal, seeking to rile the former vice president by accusing one of his sons of corruption, and telling Biden that "there's nothing smart" about him.

Biden, though, not only gave as good as he got -- he launched the kind of attack on Trump the billionaire president has rarely had to endure to his face.

"Liar," "racist" and "clown" were just some of the missiles launched from Biden, who also branded Trump the "puppy" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At times, neither Biden nor Wallace could get a word in, as Trump loudly touted his economic record and went after Biden's son Hunter.

"This will go down as one of the worst debates in history," Aaron Kall, a presidential debate specialist at the University of Michigan, told AFP.

- Conspiracy theories - At one point an exasperated Biden, who leads strongly in the polls, turned to Trump and said: "Will you shut up, man!" That moment symbolized the strength of Biden's performance in an arena where Trump's campaign had for months been predicting he would crumble.

The Republican had even spread lurid conspiracy theories right up until the last minute that Biden would need drugs or an earpiece secretly providing answers to get through the night.

The anger-filled event did nothing to calm fears around the country that the presidential election, taking place in the middle of an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, could end in chaos.

Asked by Wallace whether they pledged to urge calm and refrain from declaring victory if the results are not immediately known November 3, Biden said: "Yes."Trump, though, wouldn't commit, saying that if he saw "tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with that."And when asked if he condemned far-right armed militias like the Proud Boys group, Trump gave a cryptic reply: "Proud Boys -- stand back and stand by."