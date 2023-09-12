Open Menu

Biden Faces US Political Showdown After G20 Trip

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Washington, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden is counting his wins from a grueling trip to Asia, but at home he faces a string of political showdowns to keep his reelection bid on sure footing.

The 80-year-old had 2024 in his sights when he said on his return from India and Vietnam on Monday that his travels had "strengthened America's leadership on the global stage." With his Democratic Party reportedly alarmed by his poll ratings, Biden used his time at the G20 in Delhi and in Hanoi to talk up his credentials as US commander-in-chief and international statesman.

But the situation on his return to Washington looks increasingly like an uphill battle.

Despite positive economic signs, America's oldest-ever president is polling neck-and-neck in a likely rematch with Donald Trump, his 77-year-old Republican predecessor.

A possible US government shutdown looms at the end of the month; a potentially disruptive strike of US automakers is also in the cards. And hardline Republicans are even pushing for an impeachment inquiry over Biden's embattled son Hunter.

But the really bad news after an exhausting journey through all 24 time zones on Air Force One? Foreign policy is not top of mind for most US voters.

"I don't think going to other countries for summit meetings is going to make a big difference to him in terms of poll numbers," David Karol, who teaches government and politics at the University of Maryland, told AFP.

The issue in particular won't win over the small number of swing voters he needs to convince next year.

"Most voters are not focused on foreign affairs unless there's a war with American troops in it."

