Open Menu

Biden Gets Tech Titans To Pledge Guardrails On AI Risks

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Biden gets tech titans to pledge guardrails on AI risks

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden got US tech giants to pledge guardrails against risks from artificial intelligence, ranging from cyber-attacks to fraud, ahead of a White House summit Friday on how to manage the expanding sector.

Reflecting the sense of urgency as AI rips ever deeper into personal and business life, Biden was meeting at the White House with top representatives from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, microsoft, and OpenAI.

Biden, who is running for re-election next year, has put his stamp on the issue, making clear that he recognizes the promise and peril of an industry where US companies are at the forefront of innovation.

Ahead of the meeting, the seven AI giants committed to a series of self-regulated safeguards that the White House said would "underscore three principles that must be fundamental to the future of AI: safety, security, and trust.

" Although AI -- in which computer programs learn to do many jobs currently performed by humans -- is seen as a hugely empowering tool, it also poses potentially nightmarish risks.

In their pledge, the companies agreed to develop "robust technical mechanisms," such as watermarking systems to ensure that users know when content is AI- and not human-generated.

Worry that imagery or audio created by artificial intelligence will be used for fraud and misinformation has ramped up as the technology improves and the 2024 presidential election gets closer. Already, supporters of Republican candidate Ron DeSantis have gotten attention by use of an artificially generated voice sounding like the party's frontrunner Donald Trump in an attack ad.

Consumers need "to know whether content is AI-generated or not," a White House official said.

Related Topics

Election Attack Google Technology Business White House Trump From Industry Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

30 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

3 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

3 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

3 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

3 hours ago
Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

3 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

3 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

3 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

3 hours ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous