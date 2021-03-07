Biden hails Senate passage of 'desperately needed' rescue plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed the Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion relief package for the pandemic-stricken American economy, following a marathon overnight voting session.

"I promised the American people help was on the way.

Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise," Biden said after the plan was approved along strict party lines.

"It obviously wasn't easy. It wasn't always pretty. But it was so desperately needed, urgently needed," he said of the plan -- which now heads back to the Democratic-led House of Representatives.