UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Hails Senate Passage Of 'desperately Needed' Rescue Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden hails Senate passage of 'desperately needed' rescue plan

Washington, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed the Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion relief package for the pandemic-stricken American economy, following a marathon overnight voting session.

"I promised the American people help was on the way.

Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise," Biden said after the plan was approved along strict party lines.

"It obviously wasn't easy. It wasn't always pretty. But it was so desperately needed, urgently needed," he said of the plan -- which now heads back to the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

Related Topics

Senate Marathon

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

54 minutes ago

Thousands turn out for Vienna anti-lockdown protes ..

26 minutes ago

Incense and ululations: Pope meets his Iraqi flock ..

26 minutes ago

Kvitova demolishes Muguruza to win second Qatar ti ..

26 minutes ago

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurd ..

26 minutes ago

Senegal opposition collective calls for three days ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.