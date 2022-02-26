UrduPoint.com

Biden Hails 'uniquely Accomplished' Black Female US Supreme Court Pick

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Biden hails 'uniquely accomplished' Black female US Supreme Court pick

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden lauded "uniquely accomplished" Supreme Court candidate Ketanji Brown Jackson Friday as he nominated her to be the first Black woman to serve on the court.

"She steps up to fill Justice (Stephen) Breyer's place on the court with a uniquely accomplished and wide ranging background," Biden said in a White House address.

"She served both in public service, as a Federal public defender, and in private law practice as an accomplished lawyer."

