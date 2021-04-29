UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Hails US Covid Fight As One Of 'greatest Logistical Achievements'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Biden hails US Covid fight as one of 'greatest logistical achievements'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden told Americans Wednesday in his first speech to Congress that the nation has pulled off a massive logistical success with its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Because of you, the American people, our progress these past 100 days against one of the worst pandemics in history is one of the greatest logistical achievements our country has ever seen," the president said in an address to a joint session of Congress.

The 78-year-old Biden noted that senior deaths from Covid have plunged some 80 percent since January, more than half of all US adults have received at least one vaccine dose, and that first responders considered the vaccine as "a dose of hope."

Related Topics

Progress January Congress All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

7 hours ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

9 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

10 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

10 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

10 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.