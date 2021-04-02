Biden hails US pandemic recovery as employment surges

Washington, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden celebrated a massive rebound in US jobs Friday as a sign of hope "at long last" that the end of the pandemic is within sight, with businesses reopening nationwide and vaccine access quickly opening up.

New Labor Department data showing the economy regained 916,000 jobs in March come as a boon to millions of Americans facing financial ruin -- but also lay bare the deep scars left by more than a year of shutdowns and restrictions due to Covid-19.

"We still have a long way to go to get our economy back on track after the worst economic and job crisis in nearly a century," the president said in a televised address.

"But my message to the American people is this: Help is here. Opportunity is coming. And at long last, there's hope for so many families." The increase in jobs was the biggest since August, with nearly a third of the gains in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, the Labor Department reported.

The rise in hiring pushed the unemployment rate down to 6.0 percent from 6.2 percent in February.

However, even as the economy begins to recover from the Covid-19 shutdowns, employment is still 8.4 million jobs lower than the pre-pandemic peak, the report said.

The gain in nonfarm payrolls, which far exceeded the consensus estimate among economists, reflects the accelerating recovery as vaccinations become more widely available, as well as the injection of more government stimulus which sent cash to most households and expanded support to businesses.

And with upward revisions to hiring in the first two months of 2021, employment in January and February combined was 156,000 higher than previously reported, the report said.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said the gains in February and March mean the United States "has seen more new jobs created in the first two months in any administration in history."While acknowledging the work still to be done, he credited a massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan he unveiled earlier this week, which he said would create 19 million jobs over eight years while restoring US roads, bridges, ports and broadband internet.