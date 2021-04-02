UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Hails US Pandemic Recovery As Employment Surges

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Biden hails US pandemic recovery as employment surges

Washington, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden celebrated a massive rebound in US jobs Friday as a sign of hope "at long last" that the end of the pandemic is within sight, with businesses reopening nationwide and vaccine access quickly opening up.

New Labor Department data showing the economy regained 916,000 jobs in March come as a boon to millions of Americans facing financial ruin -- but also lay bare the deep scars left by more than a year of shutdowns and restrictions due to Covid-19.

"We still have a long way to go to get our economy back on track after the worst economic and job crisis in nearly a century," the president said in a televised address.

"But my message to the American people is this: Help is here. Opportunity is coming. And at long last, there's hope for so many families." The increase in jobs was the biggest since August, with nearly a third of the gains in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, the Labor Department reported.

The rise in hiring pushed the unemployment rate down to 6.0 percent from 6.2 percent in February.

However, even as the economy begins to recover from the Covid-19 shutdowns, employment is still 8.4 million jobs lower than the pre-pandemic peak, the report said.

The gain in nonfarm payrolls, which far exceeded the consensus estimate among economists, reflects the accelerating recovery as vaccinations become more widely available, as well as the injection of more government stimulus which sent cash to most households and expanded support to businesses.

And with upward revisions to hiring in the first two months of 2021, employment in January and February combined was 156,000 higher than previously reported, the report said.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said the gains in February and March mean the United States "has seen more new jobs created in the first two months in any administration in history."While acknowledging the work still to be done, he credited a massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan he unveiled earlier this week, which he said would create 19 million jobs over eight years while restoring US roads, bridges, ports and broadband internet.

Related Topics

Century Internet White House Job United States January February March August From Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

32 minutes ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

32 minutes ago

US Capitol on Lockdown Due to 'External Security T ..

32 minutes ago

Fully Vaccinated Americans Travel Within US Withou ..

32 minutes ago

US Congratulates New Niger President on Successful ..

1 hour ago

US Issues 'Wanted' Notice for Russian Business Dir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.