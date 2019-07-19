UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden-Harris Rematch Expected In Next Democratic Debates

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

Biden-Harris rematch expected in next Democratic debates

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Democrats are gearing up for their second Primary debates ahead of the 2020 election, with a rematch looming between frontrunner Joe Biden and first round star Kamala Harris.

Ten candidates including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will square off in Detroit on July 30, while Biden and Harris will share the stage with eight others the following night, after a draw of eligible participants by debate hosts CNN on Thursday.

California Senator Kamala Harris made a splash with her well-received presidential campaign rollout in January but struggled to maintain her momentum.

She surged back into the limelight thanks to a rock-solid performance in the first debate in June, mixing policy proficiency with a knack for personal connection.

Harris owned the evening's most powerful moment, when she boldly confronted frontrunner Joe Biden on race and identity and called out his "hurtful" comments in praise of segregationist senators with whom he worked but disagreed.

She also chided Biden on his past opposition to 1970s busing programs that forced integration of segregated schools -- eloquently invoking her own childhood to prove her point.

Former Vice President Biden, while still leading the polls, saw his standing slip following the first debate.

He has since apologized for his comments and told CNN on July 6 that he was surprised by Harris's attack but not overly concerned because "the American people think they know me." Sanders and Warren, the other two highest ranking candidates, will share a stage for the first time. Both championed similar policies in the first debate, including higher taxes, fewer immigration barriers and tighter firearms laws.

But both slipped slightly in the polls after the debate as Harris climbed higher.

The first night of the debate will feature Warren, Sanders, former Maryland representative John Delaney, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, author Marianne Williamson, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Texas representative Beto O'Rourke and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The second night will have Harris, Biden, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, businessman Andrew Yang and former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro.

Related Topics

Election Attack Governor Washington Castro Montana South Bend Detroit New York January June July Democrats 2020 Share Race Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2019 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

9 hours ago

Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy presented as loan in per ..

10 hours ago

UAE Embassy hosts premier of film celebrating hist ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.