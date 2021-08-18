Biden has not spoken to other world leaders since Kabul fall: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden has not spoken with any of his fellow world leaders since Kabul fell to the Taliban, the White House said on Tuesday.

"He has not yet spoken with any other world leaders," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

"Myself, Secretary (Antony) Blinken, several other senior members of the team have been engaged on a regular basis with foreign counterparts and we intend to do so in the coming days," he added.

sms-ec/sst