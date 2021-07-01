UrduPoint.com
Biden Heads To Florida Condo Collapse Site, Death Toll At 18

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Biden heads to Florida condo collapse site, death toll at 18

Surfside, United States, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden headed to Florida Thursday to meet with families heartbroken by the collapse of a beachfront condo building a week ago, as hopes of finding survivors in the rubble but all vanished.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden held hands as they left the White House early for the flight to Miami and a trip to nearby Surfside, where the toll in the tragedy now stands at 18 dead, with more than 140 still unaccounted for.

The dead include two children, aged four and 10, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said late Wednesday.

Any loss of life "is a tragedy," she said, "but the loss of our children is too great to bear." Biden was scheduled to receive a briefing from Levine Cava and other state and local officials, thank first responders and search and rescue team members, and then have a private meeting with families of victims of the catastrophe.

Biden will "offer them comfort as search and rescue efforts continue," the White House said.

Officials said contingency plans were being put in place should a tropical cyclone now swirling in the Atlantic strengthen and strike the southern Florida coast next week, although the National Hurricane Center has said it is "too soon to determine what if any impacts could occur." Elad Edri, deputy commander of an Israeli search and rescue team, said rescuers had completed a map outlining the bedrooms and other living spaces in the building where residents could have been trapped.

Rescuers made it to an underground parking structure where it had been hoped they might discover people who had been trapped in cars, but found no one, Edri said.

"It's been more than six days from the collapsing," he cautioned, deeming the chances of finding any survivors "low."

