Biden health nominee would be highest-ranking transgender official

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday announced transgender pediatrician Rachel Levine as his nominee for assistant health secretary, in a "historic" move contrasting to policies of Donald Trump's often seen as discriminatory.

The incoming administration has nominated Levine -- currently secretary of health in Pennsylvania -- to serve as assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services, Biden's transition office said.

"Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic -- no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability," Biden said in the statement.

"She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts." The biggest crisis facing Biden as he takes office is the coronavirus pandemic that has now sickened at least 24 million and killed 400,000 people in the US, making it the worst-hit country in the world.

The transition has already named California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as its nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

Biden has said he wants to see 100 million people vaccinated during his first 100 days as president, and is seeking billions of Dollars from Congress to fund mass vaccination centers.

Levine, a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at Penn State College of Medicine, "is poised to become the first openly transgender Federal official to be confirmed by the US Senate," according to the Biden team.

She would be the highest-ranking transgender official in the US government.

Cabinet-level and senior positions require confirmation by the Senate, which will be in the Democrats' hands after Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in Wednesday.

The Biden team statement pointed out that Levine has already been confirmed by the Republican-held Pennsylvania Senate three times in her current position.