Biden 'heartbroken' over death of Archbishop Tutu

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Sunday he was "heartbroken" to learn of the passing of Desmond Tutu, but said the South African archbishop's legacy transcends borders and will "echo throughout the ages.

"In a joint statement with First Lady Jill Biden, the president praised the "courage and moral clarity" of the anti-apartheid icon who has died aged 90.

"Desmond Tutu followed his spiritual calling to create a better, freer, and more equal world," the Bidens said.