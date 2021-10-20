UrduPoint.com

Biden Holds Intensive Talks With Democrats On Saving His Agenda

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

Biden holds intensive talks with Democrats on saving his agenda

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden held intensive talks with competing factions of his Democratic party Tuesday in an attempt to save his agenda in Congress before time runs out.

After weeks of stalemate between the leftist and more conservative wings of the party over the cost and scope of his plans to expand the social safety net, Biden is ramping up the pace.

"Today he is spending virtually, literally every minute of his day meeting with members of Congress and I think that's a reflection of how urgent he feels," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Our effort is on continuing to make progress," she said. "We're getting close to the final stages here. We're working to getting agreement." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sounded an optimistic note after a lunch meeting with fellow Democrats, saying there was "universal agreement" on reaching a deal and it should be "this week." "The pace has picked up, the desire to get it done is strong," he told reporters.

Biden first met with two key Democratic senators -- Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema -- whose opposition to the $3.5 trillion price tag on his social spending bill amounts to a veto, given that Democrats need unanimity to get anything through the evenly split Senate.

Biden was also meeting with groups of left-leaning and moderate Democratic lawmakers in two separate meetings.

On Wednesday, he will give a speech to promote his plans in Scranton, the blue collar Pennsylvania city where he spent part of his childhood.

Democrats agree broadly on making use of their rare, if vulnerable control of both houses of Congress and the presidency to pass major legislation while they can. Midterm legislative elections in just over a year could see them lose majorities in one or both chambers to the Republicans.

But Manchin has said he will only agree to $1.5 trillion for the social spending bill, which Biden says would address fundamental inequalities through expansion of free education and child care.

Worried about the fate of that bill, a powerful leftist faction in the House of Representatives has responded by blocking passage of a separate $1.2 trillion bill for improving US infrastructure that most Democrats and also a significant number of Republicans want to see passed.

While the two sides are publicly still at loggerheads, threatening to leave the bulk of Biden's domestic agenda in ruins, Psaki struck a positive note.

"Our goal is to make progress and based on the morning meetings and our expectation of the afternoon meetings, we expect they will do exactly that," she said.

"We've had months to consider, debate, litigate," she said. "It will come time soon to move forward and deliver for the American people."

Related Topics

Senate Education White House Split Progress Price Scranton Democrats Congress Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

1 hour ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

2 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

3 hours ago
 UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and ..

UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and funerals at home: UAE Governm ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showc ..

Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showcases digitalization progress a ..

3 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed participates in Global Investment ..

Hamed bin Zayed participates in Global Investment Summit in UK

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.