UrduPoint.com

Biden In Florida For Final Push Before The Midterms

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Biden in Florida for final push before the midterms

Hallandale Beach, United States, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Joe Biden scolded Republicans on social spending issues Tuesday in popular retirement spot Florida as the US president makes his closing pitch ahead of next week's midterm elections.

Facing signs of a growing "red wave" that could sweep the opposition Republicans to power in the House and Senate, Biden portrayed himself as "middle-class" Joe as he attempts -- with mixed success -- to court the blue-collar vote.

"You've been paying for Social Security your whole life," the Democratic leader said, speaking in the coastal city of Hallandale Beach, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of Miami.

"You earned it," he said, referring to the benefits program for retirees. "Now these guys want to take it away. Who in the hell do they think they are?" He warned against a proposal from Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, who suggested putting Social Security -- which began in the 1930s -- and Medicare -- the state-funded health insurance for people over 65, which has been in place since the 1960s -- to a congressional vote every five years.

Biden, 79, had been promising since a trip was canceled by a hurricane to go to Florida, a traditional "swing state" that has leaned more solidly into the conservative column in recent cycles, and where 21 percent of residents are older than 65.

"Those are more than government programs," he added during the speech.

"They are a promise. A promise we made as a country: if you work hard and contribute when it comes time to retire, we're going to be there for you." Biden closed out his speech with a wish: "God bless you all; God protect our troops, and God give some of our Republican friends some enlightenment.

" Later during an address at Florida Memorial University in Miami, he laid out his administration's reforms on drug and hearing aid prices, airline hidden fees and student debt forgiveness, while hammering Republicans as being in the pockets of "Big Pharma" and the rest of corporate America.

If Republicans seize control of Congress, "many of the biggest corporations will go back to paying zero taxes," Biden said.

"It's reckless, it's irresponsible, it will make inflation worse, (and) it will badly hurt working class and middle class Americans." Biden played up his blue-collar roots, reminding attendees that "like many of you I come from a normal middle-class family.

"We know what it's like when hard times hit," he said. "We get it." Biden also donned his Democratic leadership hat for fundraising events for his party's Florida gubernatorial and Senate candidates, who are both expected to lose.

The White House hopes the visit will nevertheless help in portraying the Republican Party as a threat to middle-class households and seniors.

Political scientist Aubrey Jewett said the Republicans had done a good job of convincing much of the Hispanic community -- which makes up more than a quarter of the state's 22 million population -- to switch allegiance.

Former president Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis, his one-time protege turned rival, have shrewdly played on Hispanics' fear of communism, the University of Central Florida professor told AFP.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Governor Vote White House Student Visit Trump Job Miami Florida Congress God Family From Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

8 hours ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

8 hours ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

8 hours ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

8 hours ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

8 hours ago
 Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russi ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.