UrduPoint.com

Biden Introduces New First Pup, 'Commander'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 09:30 AM

Biden introduces new first pup, 'Commander'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A welcome, furry distraction from political morass and flagging approval ratings has arrived at the White House, with Joe Biden introducing the residence's newest inhabitant Monday -- a German shepherd puppy named "Commander." "Welcome to the White House, Commander," Biden tweeted along with a photo of the pup running with a tennis ball in his mouth.

The Democrat then shared a video introducing the US public to "the newest Biden." In the clip, the US commander-in-chief walks over to the four-legged Commander, saying, "Hey, pal." The clip also shows Biden throwing a ball for the new dog, who later enters the White House led on a leash by Biden, alongside his wife Jill.

The new arrival is certainly a welcome distraction for the president, whose approval rating has dropped in recent weeks and is staring down a rejection of his signature social spending bill amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The White House has given no further details on Commander.

He is the third dog to join the Bidens at the White House.

They had revived the long-standing tradition of White House pets that was broken under former president Donald Trump, when they arrived at the White House with German shepherds Champ and Major.

The president and first lady announced in June on Twitter that Champ had died at age 13.

Their other pooch, Major, has had some trouble adapting to life at the White House.

In March, he was briefly sent back to the Biden family home in Delaware after at least one biting incident, and in April the first lady's spokesman announced some "additional training" for the dog.

Joe Biden attributed Major's unpresidential behavior to the way he gets surprised by Secret Service agents and others appearing around every corner in the busy White House complex.

The dog-loving Bidens had also announced they were getting a cat, which press secretary Jen Psaki once warned would "break the internet," although the feline has yet to arrive at the White House.

Related Topics

Tennis Internet Twitter White House German Trump Died Wife March April June Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2021

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st December 2021

1 hour ago
 22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

9 hours ago
 Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PT ..

Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PTI: Gandapur

9 hours ago
 Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota ..

Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daun ..

9 hours ago
 G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong po ..

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.