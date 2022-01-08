Biden invited to give State of the Union address on March 1

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden was invited Friday to give the traditional State of the Union address on March 1, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union," Pelosi said in a letter to Biden, who is expected to say yes.