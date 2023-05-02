UrduPoint.com

Biden Invites Republican Leader To US Debt Negotiation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Biden invites Republican leader to US debt negotiation

Washington, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden spoke Monday with the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on extending the US national debt ceiling, and invited him to negotiate in person next week, the White House said.

Biden invited McCarthy, as well as the other chief Republican and Democratic leaders of Congress "to a meeting at the White House on May 9," a brief statement said.

As head of the narrow Republican majority in the House, McCarthy has Primary control over US budget issues. However, Biden has made clear he will not accept the speaker's current proposal to allow extending the US debt limit only in exchange for deep spending cuts to programs that the Democrats say are vital for Americans.

The impasse has raised the possibility of Congress and the White House overseeing the first national debt default -- something that would likely trigger a cataclysm in the US and global economies.

In calls Monday, Biden also invited Democratic House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, and Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, the White House said.

Related Topics

Senate Exchange Minority Budget White House May Democrats Congress

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

1 hour ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

11 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

11 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

11 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.