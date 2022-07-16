UrduPoint.com

Biden Invites United Arab Emirates President To US

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Biden invites United Arab Emirates president to US

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden on Saturday invited his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to visit the United States, a friendly gesture after months of strained ties over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other issues.

"We both understand that the challenges we face today only make it a heck of a lot more important that we spend more time together. And I want to formally invite you to the States," Biden said after the two men met on the sidelines of a gathering of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia.

Biden specified he was inviting Sheikh Mohamed to the White House -- "the Oval" -- and said he wanted the visit to happen "before this year is out".

Sheikh Mohamed's political adviser, Anwar Gargash, told journalists on Friday that US-Emirati ties were "in a good place" but that there were issues "we need to resolve".

After meeting with Saudi leaders on Friday, Biden is trying to use Saturday's summit as an opportunity to outline his vision for Washington's role in the region.

