Biden Issues First Veto, Overriding Republican Investment Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Biden issues first veto, overriding Republican investment bill

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden wielded his veto pen for the first time Monday, overriding a Republican-led bill that would bar retirement fund asset managers from taking into account environmental, social and governance factors.

Biden tweeted that the bill would threaten "retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors." Republicans say the so-called ESG factors amount to political interference.

"Your plan manager should be able to protect your hard-earned savings -- whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or not," Biden said, referring to the Republican congresswoman at the heart of the far-right wing of the Republican party.

Republicans used their slim majority in the House of Representatives to get the bill through. In the Senate, Democrats hold a thin majority but three absentees and two party members joining the Republicans was enough to get the bill sent to Biden.

Supporters of the bill say the ESG factors are driven by leftist social concerns and should not be part of financial transactions.

Biden's Labor Department reinstated the rule in November, undoing a push by former Republican president Donald Trump to penalize fund managers considering climate change in their decision-making.

Democrats pointed out that the policy is neutral on how ESG factors are taken into consideration so long as the investment fund is meeting its obligations to its beneficiaries.

Major investment firms like BlackRock applauded the rule, which the Biden administration frames as a financial boost to investors concerned about climate risk.

