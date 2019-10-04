Biden lags in Q3 fundraising in Democratic primary race

(@imziishan)

Washington, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Democratic frontrunner in the 2020 US election Joe Biden announced on Thursday he'd raised $15.2 million in the third quarter, far less than progressive rival Bernie Sanders or centrist mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The figures come as the former vice president has seen his lead in polls shrink in recent weeks, with progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren overtaking him in several surveys.

However average polling still puts Biden in first among Democrats vying for the party's nomination in 2020 with 26.2 percent support, according to website RealClearPolitics.

In total, Biden has raised $36.7 million since his relatively late entry into the race in April, according to his campaign.

That is much less than the $61.5 million independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who is third in the average polling with 16.8 percent, brought in since entering the race in February, including $25.3 million raised in the third quarter.

Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, has been consistently polling at an average of 24 percent since the beginning of the summer, putting her in second place.

She has not released fundraising totals for the quarter running from July through September.

Candidates aren't required to publish fundraising totals before October 15, but often do so early if the results are strong.

The Buttigieg campaign announced on October 1 that the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised $19.1 million between July and the end of September from 580,000 unique donors.

However polls show his campaign stagnating, with support running around five percent.

Biden has in recent weeks been caught in the maelstrom surrounding President Donald Trump.

A government whistleblower has accused Trump of pressing Ukraine for damaging information on the former vice president under Barack Obama.

The scandal has pushed Democrats in the House of Representatives to open an impeachment inquiry. Trump has meanwhile taken to calling Biden "corrupt." The impact of the scandal is unclear, as the impeachment proceedings began near the end of September.

Sanders was recovering on Thursday after putting his campaign on hold the day prior to be treated for a blocked artery. His wife says he plans to participate in this month's Democratic debate.

The winner of the Democratic Primary will be decided next year, and is set to face Trump, a Republican, in the November 2020 presidential election.