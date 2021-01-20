UrduPoint.com
Biden Leads Silent Prayer For Victims Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :New US President Joe Biden led a moment of silence for the 400,000 American victims of the coronavirus Wednesday, warning the country may be entering the deadliest phase of the pandemic.

"We need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter. We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus," Biden said in his inaugural address.

