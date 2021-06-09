Biden leaves Washington for summits with allies, Putin

Joint Base Andrews, United States, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday for a series for summits with allies in Europe and a face-to-face with Russia's Vladimir Putin, saying the trip would demonstrate the strength of the transatlantic alliance.

"Making clear to Putin and China that Europe and the United States are tight," Biden said when asked the goal of his busy trip to Britain, Belgium and Switzerland, where he will meet the Kremlin leader.