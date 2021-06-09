UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Leaves Washington For Summits With Allies, Putin

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Biden leaves Washington for summits with allies, Putin

Joint Base Andrews, United States, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday for a series for summits with allies in Europe and a face-to-face with Russia's Vladimir Putin, saying the trip would demonstrate the strength of the transatlantic alliance.

"Making clear to Putin and China that Europe and the United States are tight," Biden said when asked the goal of his busy trip to Britain, Belgium and Switzerland, where he will meet the Kremlin leader.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China Washington Vladimir Putin Alliance Belgium United States Switzerland

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Managing Director of Ab ..

8 minutes ago

Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2021 ranks UAE 2 ..

8 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank) wins ‘Fastest ..

24 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

38 minutes ago

Azam Swati demands Rs620bn for up-gradation of rai ..

47 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.