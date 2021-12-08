Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden gave no commitments to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday over any demand for Ukraine to be blocked from joining NATO or for a reduced US military presence in the region, US officials said.

"I'm not going to... go into details in terms of what they discussed," US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said following Biden's virtual summit with Putin. "But I will tell you clearly and directly he made no such commitments or concessions."