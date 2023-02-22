UrduPoint.com

Biden Meets NATO Leaders As Putin Talks Up China Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Biden meets NATO leaders as Putin talks up China ties

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden was due to meet eastern European leaders on Wednesday to discuss support for Ukraine, while President Vladimir Putin held talks with China's top diplomat in Moscow.

Wang Yi's visit comes after Washington and NATO voiced concern that China could be preparing to supply Russia with weapons to pursue its war in Ukraine.

Biden on a visit to Poland on Tuesday said Ukraine would "never be a victory for Russia", while Putin vowed to press on with the nearly year-long war.

In a state of the nation address, Putin also accused the West of escalating the conflict and announced Moscow would suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with Washington.

The Russian president said increasingly stringent sanctions would fail and vowed his country would keep fighting to "systematically" achieve its war aims.

Speaking hours later in the capital of NATO ally Poland in front of a flag-waving crowd outside Warsaw's Royal Castle, Biden said the West was "not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said".

The 80-year-old leader had a day earlier made a surprise visit to Kyiv, his first since the invasion began and just days before the war's one-year anniversary.

"There should be no doubt: our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire," he said.

Later Wednesday, Biden is due to meet leaders of countries on NATO's eastern flank which have led calls for military assistance to Ukraine and where there is widespread concern that the conflict could spill over.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Visit Warsaw Vladimir Putin Poland Top

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

6 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Minister

23 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

27 minutes ago
 EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT a ..

EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT and SKYSHIELD Solutions

38 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

55 minutes ago
 PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.