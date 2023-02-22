Biden meets NATO leaders as Putin talks up China ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden was due to meet eastern European leaders on Wednesday to discuss support for Ukraine, while President Vladimir Putin held talks with China's top diplomat in Moscow.

Wang Yi's visit comes after Washington and NATO voiced concern that China could be preparing to supply Russia with weapons to pursue its war in Ukraine.

Biden on a visit to Poland on Tuesday said Ukraine would "never be a victory for Russia", while Putin vowed to press on with the nearly year-long war.

In a state of the nation address, Putin also accused the West of escalating the conflict and announced Moscow would suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with Washington.

The Russian president said increasingly stringent sanctions would fail and vowed his country would keep fighting to "systematically" achieve its war aims.

Speaking hours later in the capital of NATO ally Poland in front of a flag-waving crowd outside Warsaw's Royal Castle, Biden said the West was "not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said".

The 80-year-old leader had a day earlier made a surprise visit to Kyiv, his first since the invasion began and just days before the war's one-year anniversary.

"There should be no doubt: our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire," he said.

Later Wednesday, Biden is due to meet leaders of countries on NATO's eastern flank which have led calls for military assistance to Ukraine and where there is widespread concern that the conflict could spill over.