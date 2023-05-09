Biden meets Republican leaders in debt limit standoff

Washington, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden will convene a high-stakes meeting with Republican leaders Tuesday in hopes of breaking an impasse over the US debt limit -- with repercussions that could extend to next year's presidential election.

The White House gathering at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT) involves Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, setting in motion the deciding round of a power struggle that also threatens massive consequences for the world's largest economy.

The lifting of the national debt ceiling, which allows the government to pay for spending already incurred, is often routine.

But raising the borrowing limit, currently at $31.

4 trillion, has been a contentious issue for the past several years, with congressional Republicans pushing for spending curbs and a smaller budget deficit in exchange for lifting the ceiling.

A 2011 impasse resulted in the United States losing the coveted AAA debt rating.

This year, McCarthy and his Republican Party have decided to say no to a debt ceiling hike -- unless Democrats first agree to sweeping budget cuts.

Time is critical. On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that unless Congress acts in the coming weeks, "financial and economic chaos would ensue."Yellen has also had conversations with CEOs to discuss the dangers of brinksmanship, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to AFP.