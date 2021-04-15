Biden, Merkel Urge Russia To Cut Troops On Ukraine Border: Chancellery
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:50 AM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed to call on Russia to reduce its troops on the border with Ukraine, Merkel's office said Wednesday.
During a phone conversation Wednesday, the two leaders both agreed that scaling down Russian troops there would help bring 'a de-escalation" of tension in the region, the statement said.