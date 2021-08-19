UrduPoint.com

Biden: 'Military Force' Not The Way To Protect Women's Rights

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Biden: 'Military force' not the way to protect women's rights

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said in an interview that aired Thursday that war is not the answer to growing fears for the human rights of women in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

"The idea that we're able to deal with the rights of women around the world by military force is not rational," Biden said in the ABC news interview, his first since the Taliban victory triggered a frantic final US withdrawal.

Referring to the Uighur ethnic minority in China and other areas of the world facing extreme human rights abuses, Biden said "the way to deal with that is not with a military invasion.

" "There are a lot of places where women are being subjugated," he said. "The way to deal with that is putting economic, diplomatic and international pressure on them to change their behavior." Biden told ABC that many women were trying to leave Afghanistan through the US evacuation at Kabul's airport.

The president said he told advisors to "get them out, get their families out.""As many as we can get out we should," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Minority China Women Airport

Recent Stories

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

28 minutes ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

58 minutes ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

2 hours ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.