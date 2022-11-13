UrduPoint.com

Biden Mistakenly Thanks Colombia Instead Of Cambodia For Hosting ASEAN Summit

Published November 13, 2022

Biden mistakenly thanks Colombia instead of Cambodia for hosting ASEAN summit

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden mistakenly thanked Colombia on Saturday instead of Cambodia for hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

"It was an honor to host at the White House in May, and now that we are back together in Cambodia," Biden told participating leaders. "I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made.

I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia's leadership as ASEAN chair."The president also said Colombia instead of Cambodia before departing for the meeting but corrected himself.

The 25th ASEAN Plus Three -- China, Japan and South Korea -- summit kicked off Saturday in Cambodia's capital of Phnom Penh and is attended by ASEAN countries' leaders as well as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to arrive later.

