Biden: 'More people may die' if transition further delayed

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden expressed frustration Monday about Donald Trump's refusal so far to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying "more people may die" without immediate coordination on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"More people may die if we don't coordinate" on issues like distributing Covid-19 vaccines to Americans as quickly as possible, Biden told reporters in Wilmington when asked what is the greatest threat from Trump's obstruction of a smooth transfer of power.

"If we have to wait until (inauguration day) January 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind for a month, a month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now -- now, or as rapidly as we can get that done."