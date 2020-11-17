UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden: 'More People May Die' If Transition Further Delayed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

Biden: 'More people may die' if transition further delayed

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden expressed frustration Monday about Donald Trump's refusal so far to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying "more people may die" without immediate coordination on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"More people may die if we don't coordinate" on issues like distributing Covid-19 vaccines to Americans as quickly as possible, Biden told reporters in Wilmington when asked what is the greatest threat from Trump's obstruction of a smooth transfer of power.

"If we have to wait until (inauguration day) January 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind for a month, a month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now -- now, or as rapidly as we can get that done."

Related Topics

White House Trump Wilmington January May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

2 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

2 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

2 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

2 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.