UrduPoint.com

Biden Names Kurilla To Lead Central Command

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Biden names Kurilla to lead Central Command

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden is nominating Army Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla to lead the US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the middle East, the Pentagon announced Friday.

If confirmed by the Senate, General Kurilla will succeed Marine General Kenneth McKenzie at the head of Centcom, which oversees military operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.

According to his official biography, Kurilla, 55, currently leads the 18th Airborne Corps, which groups the majority of the United States Army's response forces at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

A West Point graduate, he fought in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq, where he was seriously wounded by gunshot during an assault on Mosul in 2005. Kurilla also held responsibilities at the General Staff of the United States Army and commanded the prestigious 82nd Parachute Division, known for having participated in the Normandy landings in 1944.

The US army is organized in geographic commands like Africom for Africa or Eucom for Europe, but also by issues like the strategic command (Stratcom), in charge of the nuclear armament of the country, or Spacecom, which is in charge of space.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Senate Army Syria Europe Nuclear Pentagon Yemen Iraq Mosul Lead United States Middle East

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2022

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th January 2022

1 hour ago
 US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

9 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

9 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.