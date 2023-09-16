Open Menu

Biden, Netanyahu To Meet At UN General Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2023 | 12:04 AM

Biden, Netanyahu to meet at UN General Assembly

Washington, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden will meet with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, a White House official said, after months of tensions.

The pair will meet to discuss "the shared democratic values between the United States and Israel and a vision for a more stable and prosperous and integrated region, as well as to compare notes on effectively countering and deterring Iran," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Friday.

Netanyahu had announced earlier this month that he would visit the United States, one of Israel's staunchest allies -- but initially there had been no plans for meeting with US officials during the trip, an unusual case for visiting Israeli leaders.

Biden has criticized the judicial overhaul that Netanyahu's hard-right government is advancing, which opponents describe as a threat to democracy in Israel.

Netanyahu has yet to be invited to the White House since returning to power in December at the helm of what Biden had described as "one of the most extremist" administrations in Israeli history.

In July, the White House said Biden and Netanyahu would "meet in the United States later this year," without providing further details.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Israel Iran Democracy White House Visit New York United States July December Government

Recent Stories

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest ad ..

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findin ..

10 minutes ago
 Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as U ..

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as UK govt vows action

19 minutes ago
 HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC offi ..

HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

19 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments ..

Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments at Sila and Al Fayiyi Island ..

25 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger ..

Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger' list: UNESCO

23 minutes ago
 Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subvers ..

Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subversive activities'

23 minutes ago
EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

21 minutes ago
 Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

21 minutes ago
 US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden ..

US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden

21 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections to resolve poverty ..

PML-N to contest next elections to resolve poverty, economic issues: Talal

21 minutes ago
 Two Russians, one American rocket toward space sta ..

Two Russians, one American rocket toward space station

21 minutes ago
 NUST, S&P Global Pakistan strengthen linkages by s ..

NUST, S&P Global Pakistan strengthen linkages by signing MoU

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous