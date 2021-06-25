Biden offers support during 'tough time' after Florida collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden sent a message of support Friday as rescue teams kept up the search for survivors following the collapse of an apartment building near Miami Beach.

"It's a tough, tough time," Biden said during an event at the White House. "There are so many people waiting. Are they alive? What will happen? So our heart goes out to them."