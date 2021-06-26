UrduPoint.com
Biden Offers Support During 'tough Time' After Florida Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden offers support during 'tough time' after Florida collapse

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden sent a message of support Friday as rescue teams kept up the search for survivors following the collapse of an apartment building near Miami Beach.

"It's a tough, tough time," Biden said during an event at the White House. "There are so many people waiting. Are they alive? What will happen? So our heart goes out to them."

