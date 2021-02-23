Biden Orders Flags At Half Mast To Mark Half Million Covid Deaths
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:00 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Monday will order flags on all US Federal buildings to be lowered to half mast in commemoration of the imminent half million mark in the country's death toll from Covid-19, the White House said.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the gesture would last five days.