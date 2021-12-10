Biden orders preparations in case Iran nuclear diplomacy fails: W.House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden's administration said Thursday that the United States was reviewing its options in case troubled talks over Iran's nuclear program failed.

"The president has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.