UrduPoint.com

Biden Orders Release Of 50 Mln Barrels From US Strategic Oil Reserves

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Biden orders release of 50 mln barrels from US strategic oil reserves

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he has ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserves in a coordinated attempt with other countries to tamp down soaring fuel prices.

"This release will be taken in parallel with other major energy consuming nations including China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom," the White House said.

