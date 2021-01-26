Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender US troops

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Monday overturned Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military, saying "all Americans" qualified to serve should be able to do so.

Biden's new policy was set in an executive order he signed at the White House, the latest in a string of directives aimed at reversing Trump-era policies.

"What I'm doing is enabling all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform," Biden said.

"Transgender personnel, if qualified in every other way, can serve their government in the United States military." The move undoes former president Donald Trump's controversial orders in 2017 and 2018 to severely limit the areas where transgender Americans can serve in the US military forces.

Trump had claimed that transgender service members were disruptive, expensive and eroded military readiness and camaraderie among troops.

His ban meant transgender troops who were encouraged to come out under one administration suddenly faced getting booted under another -- opening up a legal quagmire for the Pentagon.

A series of lawsuits from affected military personnel followed, with the Supreme Court ultimately allowing the ban to take effect while the litigation worked its way through lower courts.

Biden's order restores the policy set by President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president.

"Simply put, transgender service members will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity," the White House said in a statement.

The military "thrives when it is composed of diverse Americans who can meet the rigorous standards for military service, and an inclusive military strengthens our national security."