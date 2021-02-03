Biden pays respects to policeman killed in Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden paid his respects Tuesday at a solemn memorial to the policeman killed last month during an attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters.

Biden rested his hand on the tabletop that held officer Brian Sicknick's remains, crossed himself and briefly made a prayer motion inside the building that is home to the US Congress.