UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Picks California Official Becerra For Health Secretary: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Biden picks California official Becerra for health secretary: report

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Joe Biden plans to nominate California attorney general Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services, which would add another Latino member to the president-elect's increasingly diverse cabinet, US media reported Sunday.

During Becerra's 12 terms in Congress representing Los Angeles, he was an outspoken advocate of Latino rights and a vigorous defender of former president Barack Obama's signature health care program -- a policy that has been much attacked by President Donald Trump and Republicans.

NBC, The New York Times and several other news organizations reported on the plan to nominate Becerra, citing anonymous sources close to the president-elect.

Becerra, 62, was elected as California Attorney General in 2016, succeeding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after she was elected to the US Senate. Becerra was the first Latino to hold that office.

While in office, he also defended the immigrant rights program DACA in front of the Supreme Court.

According to the Times, Becerra's nomination comes after complaints from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus about a lack of Latinos in the incoming cabinet.

Biden has announced Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas as his pick to head the Department of Homeland Security.

If confirmed, Becerra would be tasked with leading the department amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 282,000 in the US.

For the third day in a row, the United States on Saturday notched a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours, reaching nearly 230,000 new infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Biden has stressed that he would strive for diversity while choosing staff for when he takes office in January.

In addition to Becerra, other firsts include the first female Treasury secretary, the first female head of intelligence and the first Latino chief of Homeland Security.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Barack Obama Trump Los Angeles New York United States January Congress Sunday 2016 Media From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

7 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

10 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

11 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

11 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

12 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.