UrduPoint.com

Biden Picks Career Diplomat As Ambassador To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:20 AM

Biden picks career diplomat as ambassador to Pakistan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden plans to nominate career diplomat Donald Armin Blome as his next ambassador to Pakistan, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Blome's appointment comes three years after Ambassador David Hale completed his three-year term in Islamabad and left for Washington to take over as under secretary of state for political affairs.

He will take up his post in Islamabad after confirmation by the Senate, as US-Pakistan relations are under a bit of strain.

Blome, who is currently the US Ambassador to Tunisia, is stated to be fluent in Arabic.

A career Foreign Service officer, Blome has long experience in the region, and he once worked in the Kabul embassy, which was shut down earlier this year during the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Previously, he had been posted as Chargé d'Affaires at the Libya External Office in Tunis, Consul General at US Consulate in Jerusalem, and Director, Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the US Department of State.

He has also served as Political Counsellor, Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan and Minister-Counsellor for Economic and Political Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.

Earlier in his career, Blome served as the Civilian Co-Director, Multinational Force Strategic Engagement Cell, Baghdad, Political Counsellor, Embassy Kuwait, and as Israel Desk Officer, Deputy Director and Acting Director, Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Senate Israel Washington Egypt White House Kuwait Cairo Baghdad Jerusalem David Tunis Tunisia Libya Post From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operatio ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seam ..

9 hours ago
 DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

9 hours ago
 Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

11 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.