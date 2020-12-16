UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Picks Ex-rival Buttigieg As Transport Secretary: US Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Biden picks ex-rival Buttigieg as transport secretary: US media

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg, a former campaign rival, to be transportation secretary, US media reported Tuesday, a move that would make him the first openly gay member of a presidential cabinet.

Buttigieg, just 38, is a former Indiana mayor who put his civic duties on hold to serve as a US Navy intelligence officer in Afghanistan.

He enjoyed a meteoric political rise as he sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but dropped out and quickly supported Biden.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Gay 2020 Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

41 minutes ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

1 hour ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

1 hour ago

PTI came to power to eliminate corruption: Dr Fird ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.