Biden picks ex-rival Buttigieg as transport secretary: US media

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg, a former campaign rival, to be transportation secretary, US media reported Tuesday, a move that would make him the first openly gay member of a presidential cabinet.

Buttigieg, just 38, is a former Indiana mayor who put his civic duties on hold to serve as a US Navy intelligence officer in Afghanistan.

He enjoyed a meteoric political rise as he sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but dropped out and quickly supported Biden.