UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Plan Includes Aid To State And Local Governments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Biden plan includes aid to state and local governments

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden's plan to revitalize the flagging US economy includes $350 billion to help state and local governments as well as additional fund for schools and Covid-19 vaccinations, senior officials in his transitional administration said on Thursday.

Republican lawmakers last year blocked any aid package that included funding to municipalities or states, so the inclusion of those funds could complicate its chances of winning approval in Congress, which is narrowly controlled by Biden's Democrats.

Related Topics

Democrats Congress Billion

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

7 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

8 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

9 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.