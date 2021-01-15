Biden plan includes aid to state and local governments

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden's plan to revitalize the flagging US economy includes $350 billion to help state and local governments as well as additional fund for schools and Covid-19 vaccinations, senior officials in his transitional administration said on Thursday.

Republican lawmakers last year blocked any aid package that included funding to municipalities or states, so the inclusion of those funds could complicate its chances of winning approval in Congress, which is narrowly controlled by Biden's Democrats.