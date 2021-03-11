Biden plans to sign huge economic stimulus plan Friday: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden plans to sign into law a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan aimed at lifting the United States from an economic slump triggered by the year-long coronavirus pandemic on Friday, the White House said.

The House of Representatives was expected to pass the plan by a narrow majority on Wednesday, after the Senate passed it at the weekend.

"We expect that delivery to happen sometime tomorrow and then the president will sign it on Friday," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.