UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Plans To Sign Huge Economic Stimulus Plan Friday: W.House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden plans to sign huge economic stimulus plan Friday: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden plans to sign into law a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan aimed at lifting the United States from an economic slump triggered by the year-long coronavirus pandemic on Friday, the White House said.

The House of Representatives was expected to pass the plan by a narrow majority on Wednesday, after the Senate passed it at the weekend.

"We expect that delivery to happen sometime tomorrow and then the president will sign it on Friday," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Related Topics

Senate White House United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

1 hour ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

1 hour ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

1 hour ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

1 hour ago

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

2 hours ago

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.