Biden Pledges 'new Path' For US In Accepting Democratic Nomination

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Biden pledges 'new path' for US in accepting Democratic nomination

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Joe Biden takes to the biggest stage of his life Thursday with a speech accepting the Democratic nomination for the White House in which he will promise a divided, traumatized nation a "new path" if he defeats President Donald Trump.

Speaking in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, but with an audience almost entirely online or on television, Biden's acceptance speech reflects the enormity of the shutdown that has upended life across the United States in the battle against the deadly coronavirus.

And Biden is urging Americans to punish Trump for the chaos.

"Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19, but he does bear full responsibility for the failed national response," Biden said ahead of his live television speech wrapping up the Democratic convention.

"We've got to hold him accountable this November," the 77-year-old former vice president under Barack Obama and long-time senator from Delaware tweeted.

Biden -- on his third White House bid after failing to win the nomination in 1988 and 2008 -- said he will expand on his plans to "build back better and set this nation on a new path."

