Biden Polls Higher In First Week Than Trump At Any Time

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden has a higher approval rating after one week in office than Donald Trump did in his entire presidency, a new poll found Wednesday.

A Monmouth University poll showed 54 percent of Americans approving of Biden's performance and 30 percent disapproving.

Trump spent most of his presidency with ratings in the low 40s, and left office on January 20 with a Gallup poll approval of just 34 percent, a record low.

A Morning Consult tracking poll published Monday gave Biden 56 percent approval and 34 percent disapproval. Another poll released Monday, by Hill-HarrisX, showed Biden with 63 percent approval.

Despite the strong showing for the Democrat, the results also demonstrate severe polarization in the United States after Trump's four-year term.

In the Monmouth poll, Biden won 90 percent approval from Democrats but only 47 percent from independents and 15 percent from Republicans.

"Overall, there seems to be more goodwill for Biden than there was for Trump, but it really breaks down along partisan lines. Right now, more people identify as Democrats than Republicans," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

According to data from the fivethirtyeight.com site, Trump was the first president in half a century not to enjoy a honeymoon period with substantially better polling in the first six months.

Barack Obama had an average of 60 percent approval in his first half year and his predecessor George W. Bush had 53.9 percent.

Trump, by contrast, had an average approval rating of 41.4 percent in his first six months.

